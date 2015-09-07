President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of World Customs Organization

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan and the World Customs Organization maintain successful cooperation, and noted that a number of practical steps have been made in the country to modernize the customs system. Emphasizing the importance of the customs service in terms of economy and security, the head of state said wide reforms have been conducted in Azerbaijan to ease customs procedures. President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan has hosted a number of events addressing customs service, underlining the significance of the fact that the World Customs Organization`s 10th PICARD (Partnerships in Customs Academic Research and Development) conference will be held in Baku.

Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya said the volume of global customs transportation is increasing, adding it is important to increase professionalism in this area. He said international transportation management issues are of profound importance in many countries, expressing confidence that the World Customs Organization`s 10th PICARD conference in Baku will contribute to the efforts to address these issues. Kunio Mikuriya thanked the head of state for supporting the customs service. He said that the World Customs Organization has its Regional Training Center in Baku, adding the new Regional Cynology Training Center will open in the Azerbaijani capital.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Customs Organization.