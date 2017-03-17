President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic

17 March, 2017 13:55

© Azertag.az Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanić. Report informs, press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.