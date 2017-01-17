President Ilham Aliyev met with Norwegian FM in Davos

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway Borge Brende in Davos.

Report informs, press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

They hailed the excellent relations between Azerbaijan and Norway.

Azerbaijan`s good cooperation with a number of Norwegian companies, particularly Statoil was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.s.