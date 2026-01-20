President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan in Davos

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Foreign policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 16:19
    On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan, one of the world's leading global financial institutions based in the United States, in Davos, Report's correspondent from Davos informs.

    The head of state emphasized the importance of the existing cooperation between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and other Azerbaijani entities and JPMorgan, noting that this partnership is long-term in nature and based on mutual trust.

    Jamie Dimon highly praised Azerbaijan's position as a reliable partner in international financial markets, stating that the country maintains a stable investment environment and consistently implements sound financial policies. He noted that JPMorgan attaches special importance to long-term cooperation with SOFAZ, underscoring that this partnership rests on solid institutional foundations and expressing the company's interest in further deepening cooperation.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in global financial markets, the international investment environment, and macroeconomic challenges. Discussions also covered emerging opportunities for institutional investors amid global economic processes, as well as prospects for long-term cooperation.

    JPMorgan, which manages assets exceeding $4 trillion, operates in the banking, investment, and asset management sectors. With a history spanning more than 200 years, the company ranks among the world's largest and most diversified financial institutions.

