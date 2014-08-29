President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to new Prime Minister of Turkey

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmad Davudoghlu. Report informs referring to the press service of the president, Ilham Aliyev congratulated Ahmet Davutoglu on appointing new Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey and wished him success in his work.

Ahmad Davudoghlu expressed his gratitude to the President for the attention and congratulations.

During a telephone conversation, Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister expressed confidence that the friendly and fraternal relations between two countries will further successfully develop in all areas.