    President Ilham Aliyev is in Germany on a working visit

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Germany

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in the Federal Republic of Germany on a working visit. 

    Azerbaijani President to attend the 51st Munich Security Conference.

    The 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) to take place on February 6-8. Over 400 renowned decision-makers in international politics, including about twenty heads of state and government and more than sixty foreign and defense ministers will come together at the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) to discuss current and future issues in foreign and security policy.

