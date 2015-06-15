President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wrote a letter to express his condolences to Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili in regard with flood tragedy in Tbilisi, Georgia on June 14. Report informs, the letter says:

Dear Mr. President,

I have been deeply saddened by the news of human loss as a result of a natural disaster in the city of Tbilisi.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of Georgia, and wish those injured recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, June 14, 2015