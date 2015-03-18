 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev ended his working visit to Kars

    The head of state invited the Turkish President onboard the plane to have tea on the occasion of the Ilakhir Charshanba

    Baku.18 March.REPORT.AZ/ The working visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Turkish city of Kars has ended.

    Report informs, at the international Kars airport, President Ilham Aliyev was seen of by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    The head of state invited the Turkish President onboard the plane to have tea on the occasion of the Ilakhir Charshanba.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a talk at the tea table in the plane.


    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi