President Ilham Aliyev ended his working visit to Kars

Baku.18 March.REPORT.AZ/ The working visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Turkish city of Kars has ended.

Report informs, at the international Kars airport, President Ilham Aliyev was seen of by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state invited the Turkish President onboard the plane to have tea on the occasion of the Ilakhir Charshanba.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a talk at the tea table in the plane.



