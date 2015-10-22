President Ilham Aliyev: Bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Russia developing successfully

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Dagestani counterpart Ramazan Abdulatipov.

Report informs, according to the head of state, Abdulatipov's visit to our country created a good opportunity for discussing our traditionally fraternal relations.

The President noted that the ties between our country and Dagestan are important for the region and in terms of development of the Azerbaijani-Russian ties.

Ilham Aliyev said that traditional contacts between Azerbaijan and Dagestan are strengthening with the development of the interstate bilateral ties.

The head of state also congratulates Ramazan Abdulatipov and all Dagestani people on 2000th anniversary of Derbent.

Touching upon the expansion of the potential of cooperation, the head of state stressed the importance of developing ties with the regions of Russia, especially with Dagestan, making investments in humanitarian and other spheres.

Noting the importance of Azerbaijan's cooperation with Dagestan, Abdulatipov stressed the importance of warm relations between Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev.

He displayed his interest in cooperation with various regions of Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the 2000th anniversary of Derbent, he said that our peoples have coexisted for centuries and also noted that the decree of the Azerbaijani head of state on holding beautification works in Derbent on a high level was welcomed with a great satisfaction.