Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva visited Jeddah on April 6 during official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after completing his meetings in Riyadh.

Report informs that a guard of honor lined up in honor of President Ilham Aliyev at the international airport of Jeddah. The head of state and his wife were welcomed with high hospitality in the city of Jeddah.