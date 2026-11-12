Plenković: Croatia hopes to receive gas supplies from Azerbaijan

Croatia hopes to receive gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković told journalists, as quoted by Report's correspondent in Dublin.

"During my government's first term, we decided to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and successfully completed the project. At the beginning of the second term, the terminal was opened and commissioned. At the start of the third term, it was upgraded, increasing its capacity to 6.1 billion cubic metres per year," the prime minister said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries from which Croatia is keen to import fossil fuels.

"Croatia receives substantial volumes of Azerbaijani oil. We are also counting on gas supplies," the prime minister added.

Plenković also commented on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia:

"As far as I understand, the situation is currently developing in a fairly positive and constructive manner. This is the impression I have formed from following the issue, my visits and meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. My feeling is that the process is now taking on a more neighbourly character than it has for many years."