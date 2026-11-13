Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Plenković: Azerbaijan-hosted EPC summit will be an important contribution to European cooperation – Exclusive

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 22:12
    Plenković: Azerbaijan-hosted EPC summit will be an important contribution to European cooperation – Exclusive

    Hosting the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Azerbaijan will be an important event and a contribution to pan-European cooperation and security, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković told Report's European bureau in Dublin.

    "We know that Azerbaijan will host the European Political Community summit in approximately a year and a half. I believe this will be an important event and a contribution to European cooperation and security," Plenković said.

    He also noted the positive momentum in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    "It is important that relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia appear to be moving in a positive direction. This is very good. That is precisely what I heard from both [Azerbaijani] President Ilham Aliyev and [Armenian] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," the Croatian prime minister added.

    Andrej Plenković European Political Community Summit
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