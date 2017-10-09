Paris today hosts voting for post of new UNESCO Director General

© DPA/ Yoan Valat

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ A voting will take place in Paris today for the post of the new UNESCO director general within the framework of the 202nd session of the UNESCO Executive Board.

Report informs, the first round of secret voting will be held today. One of the candidates is Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu.

If none of the candidates collect the required majority of 58 members of the Executive Board, the vote will continue for a week with the subsequent four rounds.

As expected, new Director General will be announced not later than October 13.

Approval of the candidate appointed by the Executive Board will take place on November 10. The new director general is expected to take office on November 15. He will replace Irina Bokova from Bulgaria, who led UNESCO during the last two four-year term.