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Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, discussed opportunities for closer cooperation during a visit to Nakhchivan.

Report informs that Mohiuddin met with Jeyhun Jalilov, the Azerbaijani president's plenipotentiary representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. At the meeting, they noted that under President Ilham Aliyev"s leadership, ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan had continued to develop on the basis of friendship, brotherhood and mutual trust.

The two sides welcomed the agreements Azerbaijan and Armenia had reached as part of the peace process.

The talks highlighted Nakhchivan's strategic role in developing transport links along the Middle Corridor, its economic potential and renewable energy opportunities, incentives for entrepreneurs, and work toward establishing a free economic zone.

On education, the sides noted that nearly 2,000 international students study at Nakhchivan State University, including Pakistani nationals. They said closer ties between the university and leading Pakistani institutions would benefit both sides.

Mohiuddin noted that Nakhchivan and Lahore are sister cities and called for stronger ties. He said meetings between officials from the two cities and their regions would help advance cooperation.

The two sides highlighted Azerbaijan and Pakistan's rich historical and cultural heritage and discussed ways to expand cultural ties and promote each country's heritage in the other.