Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Pakistan proposes expanding co-op with Azerbaijan on environmental issues

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 15:26
    Pakistan proposes expanding co-op with Azerbaijan on environmental issues

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan should expand cooperation in the protection of ecology and biodiversity, Additional Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Amir Mohyuddin told Report at the country's pavilion, organized on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya.

    According to him, climate change is a global problem that knows no geographical boundaries and affects all states.

    "For this reason, combating climate change is a shared responsibility of all countries. Rising temperatures pose a serious threat, and each state has its unique ecosystem. Therefore, countries need to act together to reduce the impact of greenhouse gases on the atmosphere. At the same time, it is necessary to explore alternative ways to reduce emissions and strengthen the population's capacity to counter the consequences of natural disasters caused by climate change," he emphasized.

    He also noted that brotherly countries, such as Azerbaijan and Pakistan, should expand joint cooperation in various fields to ensure safe living conditions and livelihoods for people in the regions.

    COP31 Ecological issues Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations
    Pakistan rəsmisi: Azərbaycan və Pakistan ekologiyanın qorunmasında əməkdaşlığı genişləndirməlidir
    Пакистан предложил расширить взаимодействие с Азербайджаном по вопросам экологии
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