PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons meeting held in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons has been held in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia.

Report informs, migration processes in the South Caucasus region, protection of rights of Western Balkans displaced persons, the situation in Europe regarding Syrian refugees, violence against migrants, humanitarian situation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip and other issues have been discussed in the meeting, which held in the Georgian parliament's building and presided by Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) MP Sahiba Gafarova.

Reports have been heard on the situation of refugees, displaced persons and migrants.

After the discussions, the decision has been adopted on entering the reports on the cases of migration and internally displaced persons into the PACE session agenda.