PACE co-rapporteurs will pay visit to Azerbaijan in June

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will visit Azerbaijan in the first half of June.
PACE co-rapporteur Stefan Schennach told Report.
According to him, at present the parties agree on the exact date of the visit.
Notably, co-rapporteurs Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda were in Baku on April 11 as part of the PACE observation mission for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.
