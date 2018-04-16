PACE co-rapporteurs will pay visit to Azerbaijan in June

© Report

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will visit Azerbaijan in the first half of June.

PACE co-rapporteur Stefan Schennach told Report.

According to him, at present the parties agree on the exact date of the visit.

Notably, co-rapporteurs Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda were in Baku on April 11 as part of the PACE observation mission for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.