    PACE co-rapporteurs will pay visit to Azerbaijan in June

    Stefan Schennach: “At present the parties agree on the exact date of the visit”© Report

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will visit Azerbaijan in the first half of June.

    PACE co-rapporteur Stefan Schennach told Report.

    According to him, at present the parties agree on the exact date of the visit.

    Notably, co-rapporteurs Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda were in Baku on April 11 as part of the PACE observation mission for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

