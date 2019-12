"The issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement has been regularly discussed on the OSCE platform in recent years," Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On the sidelines of the upcoming OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Bratislava (5-6 December - ed.), consultations are planned for the three co-chairs of the Minsk Group. This will be the level of ambassadors at large," Zakharova said.