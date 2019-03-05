OSCE Chairman-in-Office arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák is visiting Azerbaijan.

During the visit Lajčák wll hold a number of meetings with the country's officials.

The OSCE chief earlier told Report that he intended to discuss in Baku the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and OSCE, as well as the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He said he planned to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Notably, the main priorities of Slovakia's OSCE presidency include the resolution of protracted conflicts in the region and assistance in prevention of conflicts in the OSCE space.