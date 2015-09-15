Organization of U.S. State Legislators expresses strong support for Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Organization of U.S. State Legislators expresses strong support for Azerbaijan. The American Legislative Exchange Council, which unites state legislators form 50 U.S. states, passed a resolution.

Report informs, the resolution was initially introduced for discussions at the Annual Meeting of ALEC in San Diego, California on July 23, 2015. At the invitation of ALEC, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev addressed the members of ALEC’s International Relations Task Force with a presentation on Azerbaijan. Following the presentation, the resolution was adopted unanimously by state legislators. The resolution entered into force, after it was approved by ALEC Board of Directors on September 4.

The resolution encourages the United States Government to support and deepen strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The document says: “The Republic of Azerbaijan restored its independence in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union, proclaiming itself the heir to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which, established in 1918, was the first secular democratic republic in the Muslim world, among the first nation-states granting right to vote to women, and was recognized by other democratic nations, including the U.S.”

It notes: “the U.S. along with the United Nations recognize and support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”.

“Since 1991, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its freedom and independence, and has become one of the world’s fastest developing and modernizing countries in the world, the largest economy of the region and the biggest U.S. trade partner in the South Caucasus,” the resolution continues.

The document further mentions: “Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to render comprehensive and unconditional assistance to the United States immediately after the terror attacks of 9/11, opening its airspace and airports for the use by coalition troops in Afghanistan and sending its soldiers to serve there shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. troops; and since 2001, Azerbaijan has been providing a vital transportation route for over 40% of all supplies for American and coalition troops based in Afghanistan.”

According to the resolution, “possessing vast oil and gas resources, Azerbaijan contributes to the energy security of the U.S., Europe and Israel, and is a critical element of the “Southern Corridor,” which will further enhance diversification of energy supplies to our European allies.”

The resolution concludes by noting that “Azerbaijan has a long-standing tradition of peaceful co-existence and interfaith harmony between various religions, and is one of the few secular countries with a predominately Muslim population that maintains close strategic relationship with the State of Israel,” and “it is critical for the United States of America to continue to further support the freedom and independence of its allies, such as Azerbaijan.”

A number of U.S. presidential candidates addressed the annual meeting of ALEC, which is the highest authority of the political life of the U.S., and presented their election platforms.

ALEC was established in 1973 and is the largest organization of U.S. state legislators.