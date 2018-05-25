Ogtay Asadov to visit Georgia tomorrow

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ogtay Asadov, the speaker of Milli Majlis will pay a visit to Georgia on 26 May.

Report informs, the aim of the visit is to participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Georgia.

The delegation headed by O. Asadov includes Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, MPs and other officials.

Notably, on May 26, it is the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Georgia. In this connection, a large-scale event will be held in Tbilisi .

The ceremony will be attended by six presidents, top officials from 20 countries, president of European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker.