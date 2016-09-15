Liason Officer: South Caucasus region is important for NATO

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The South Caucasus region is important for NATO.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, NATO Liason Officer in the South Caucasus William Lahue said.

He noted that the main mission of NATO in the South Caucasus is preservation of stability, so the alliance relationship with partners is very important. At the same time, countries in the region themselves determine the level of their relations with NATO.

"Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia have strong ties with NATO based on their national interests, but these countries are free to decide what level of relationship they want to have", W. Lahue added.