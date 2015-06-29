​Novruz Mammadov: A group of patronized Armenians "wage a struggle for their homeland"

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, Armenians in the world are divided into two groups: the ones that enjoy themselves, having used numerous ways to settle in different countries, and “wage a struggle for their homeland". And others, who suffer in the “homeland” instead of the first ones".

Report informs, the Deputy Head of Presidential Administration (PA) of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Relations Department of PA, Novruz Mammadov posted on his page in Twitter.