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Azerbaijan's substantial gas resources give it an important role in addressing Europe's energy crisis, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said.

She spoke to Report's correspondent in Dublin at the ninth European Political Community summit.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is also taking part in this summit. Azerbaijan clearly plays a very important role given its gas resources. At today's plenary session, we heard how actively EU policymakers are developing ties with Eurasia and Asia. In a serious energy crisis, all roads lead to energy-producing countries," she said.