Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    North Macedonia's president highlights Azerbaijan's role in energy security

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 20:59
    North Macedonia's president highlights Azerbaijan's role in energy security

    Azerbaijan's substantial gas resources give it an important role in addressing Europe's energy crisis, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said.

    She spoke to Report's correspondent in Dublin at the ninth European Political Community summit.

    "Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is also taking part in this summit. Azerbaijan clearly plays a very important role given its gas resources. At today's plenary session, we heard how actively EU policymakers are developing ties with Eurasia and Asia. In a serious energy crisis, all roads lead to energy-producing countries," she said.

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