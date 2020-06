Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Ambassador of Austria to Azerbaijan Axel Wech will arrive in Baku in early December.

Report informs citing the diplomatic sources, the ambassador plans to arrive in Azerbaijan on the first of December and to take office after presenting his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Axel Wech will replace Ambassador of Austria to Azerbaijan Sylvia Meyer-Kaibic.