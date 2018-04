Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed U.N. Secretary-General’s Humanitarian Envoy Ahmed Al Meraikhi will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Reuters, the visit will take place over second half of the year.

He will also visit to Brunei, India, China, Brazil and other countries.

A.Al Meraikhi was appointed the U.N. Secretary-General’s Humanitarian Envoy on December 8.