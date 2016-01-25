New PACE President elected

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish diplomat Pedro Agramunt, chairman of the European People's Party (EPP), has been appointed as the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Report informs, candidates are nominated by the political factions in PACE and according to the "gentlemen's agreement" basing on the rotation principle reached by political groups this time it was the turn of the European People's Party led by Pedro Agramunt. He was nominated to this position by his group members in 2015.

Deputy from Valencia of Spain, Pedro Agramunt is the member of the Spanish Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe since 2000. Over these years, he has worked as committee chairman in the assembly, developed numerous reports and co-rapporteur of PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan.

Pedro Agramunt will hold this post by January, 2018 with the mandate to be updated in 2017.