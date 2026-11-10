Nakhchivan holds ceremony to commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

A ceremony was held at the monument to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, in Nakhchivan city, Azerbaijan, to pay tribute to his memory.

According to Report, the commemoration ceremony began with a minute of silence in memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the savior of the great Turkish nation, and the martyrs of the two brotherly countries. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were also played.

Ali Sevim, Türkiye's Consul General in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, laid a wreath at the monument.

Representatives of the government and state authorities, officers of the Nakhchivan branch of the Office of the Military Attaché of the Turkish Armed Forces in Azerbaijan, Turkish businesspeople, and students from the brotherly country studying in Nakhchivan laid bouquets of flowers at the monument and paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The event continued with speeches.

Today marks the 88th anniversary of Atatürk's death.