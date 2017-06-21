 Top
    Close photo mode

    Moldovan President leaves for official visit to Azerbaijan

    Igor Dodon: We will discuss several issues with leadership of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan President Igor Dodon has left for an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, delegation includes the Chairman of the Socialist Party of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Greceanii and the Bashkan (leader) of the Gagauzia Autonomous Territory Irina Vlah.

    It is expected that during the visit, I.Dodon will hold meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Milli Majlis Chairman Ogtay Asadov, Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade, as well as with representatives of the Moldovan-Azerbaijani cultural community.

    "We will discuss several issues with the leadership of Azerbaijan. We count on a meaningful visit", the Moldovan President said before departing from Chisinau to Baku. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi