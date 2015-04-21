Mohsen Pak Ayeen: Information about sending weapons from Iran to Yemen is baseless

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Information on sending arms from Iran to Yemen is unfounded. I officially declare that, Iran has nothing to do with the events in Yemen." Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayeen said commenting on a question about the direction of American warship in Yemen's territorial waters to prevent the alleged Iranian arms supplies to Yemen.

According to him, if the US is concerned about the issue of sending weapons to Yemen, it would be better if the United States prevented the bombing of Yemen from Saudi Arabia: "The events in Yemen have occurred as a result of internal political squabbles. We believe that there was no need for foreign intervention. Intervention in Yemen is contrary to international law. One country decided it could bring troops to the neighboring country, which is contrary to the international law."

The diplomat noted that, as a result of the bombing of innocent people die, destroyed hospitals, schools and other important objects.

M.Pak Ayeen added, Iran presented its plan to resolve the conflict in Yemen.

"First, you must immediately suspend military confrontation in Yemen. Secondly, to hold discussions at the same table. Third, to deliver humanitarian aid to Yemen, and in the fourth, to create the state on the basis of the will of the Yemeni people. To this day, Russia supported the plan. We believe that the US can not succeed in Yemen, as in Syria", said Iranian Ambassador.