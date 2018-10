Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of Estonia representation in Azerbaijan, Jaap Ora completing his diplomatic mission.

Report was told by Jaap Ora, his mission will end on August 26.

According to him, Estonian diplomat Imberg Kiverik will be appointed for this position, who begins to work on September 1.

Jaap Ora is the head of the Estonian representation in Azerbaijan since last August.