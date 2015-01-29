Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

Report was told by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey held in Ashgabat on January 29, 2015, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

Highly evaluating the current status of relations between two countries the sides underlined the bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey which is based on brotherhood and friendship.

The sides highly evaluated the meetings held at different levels during the visit of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkey on January 14-15, 2015 in terms of further development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting the importance of trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey in the development of regional cooperation was stressed.

At the meeting the sides also discussed the regional and global developments and the other issues of mutual concern.