Bulgaria views the development of connectivity with the South Caucasus and Central Asia as one of its key priorities and expects to discuss possibilities for expanding energy supplies, trade, and economic ties with partners, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Report informs.

"This is a top priority for us. We will have the opportunity to directly discuss with colleagues how to develop a common approach that will strengthen connectivity with this region and give Europe the opportunity to diversify supplies of both energy resources and various goods, as well as develop economic ties," the minister said.

According to her, representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye, and Central Asian countries will participate in the meeting on connectivity.

Another important area of discussion will be security in the Black Sea region. Petrova-Chamova recalled that the European Commission has allocated 50 million euros ($55.05 million) to Bulgaria and Romania for the establishment of a Black Sea Security Center.

"We will also hold talks with the European Commission to understand exactly how these funds will be used, how they will be distributed, and within what timeframe," she noted, adding that she intends to discuss this issue with Romania's new foreign minister.