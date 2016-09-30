Milli Majlis ratify agreements inked between Azerbaijan and several countries - LIST

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ A number of agreements, signed between Azerbaijan and several governments, were ratified at today's first meeting of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) autumn session.

Report informs, these are draft laws a memorandum of understanding "On Trans-Anatolian natural gas system between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Government of the Republic of Turkey", Agreement "On visa exemption for citizens, holders of diplomatic passports between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Government of Palestine", Convention "On avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Government of the Kingdom of Sweden" and its protocol, Convention "On avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Government of the Republic of Malta" and its protocol, "On framework agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Global Fund to Fight AIDS,Tuberculosis and Malaria".