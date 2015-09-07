​Migration situation and deal with Iran to be discussed at the European Parliament's session

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The inflow of refugees to the European Union, agreement between the P5+1 and Iran, and the situation in the Middle East will be the main issues of the session of the European Parliament, which opens today in Strasbourg. Report informs, citing the press service of the European Parliament, the new President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will address the session with a report on the situation in the EU.

At the session, deputies will discuss an agreement on Iran's nuclear program with the head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini, the situation in the Middle East and Belarus.

At the last day on September 10, the session will hold debate on the situation in the sphere of human rights and democracy in such countries as Azerbaijan, Russia and etc.