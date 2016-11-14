MFA: We welcome EU mandate to prepare an agreement on cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ We welcome and appreciate the European Union mandate to prepare an agreement on all-round cooperation and negotiations with Azerbaijan.

Report informs, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, as a part of the participation in the fourth Eastern Partnership summit in Riga in May of 2015, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiation, Johannes Hahn, submitted draft agreement on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union and expressed Azerbaijan's intention to develop relations with the European Union in this context.

"We believe that signing of a new agreement will create substantial legal framework and contribute to comprehensive development of the relations and qualitatively new strategic level of the cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan," H.Hajiyev said.