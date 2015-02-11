 Top
    Close photo mode

    MFA: 'Azerbaijani Embassy investigates information on starting 'Beeline' roaming in Karabakh

    The issue will be raised at the central office of the Russian mobile operator

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia investigates an information about the launching of roaming Russian's 'Beeline' mobile operator in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said.

    According to him, this issue will be raised at the central office of the 'Beeline' company.

    According to Armenian media, the company announced launching of Beeline roaming services "Artsakh" for subscribers in Nagorno-Karabakh. Detailed information about the service is available on the official website of 'Beeline' in Armenia.

    'Beeline', headquartered in Moscow hadn't commented on the situation yet.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi