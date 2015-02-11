MFA: 'Azerbaijani Embassy investigates information on starting 'Beeline' roaming in Karabakh

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia investigates an information about the launching of roaming Russian's 'Beeline' mobile operator in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said.

According to him, this issue will be raised at the central office of the 'Beeline' company.

According to Armenian media, the company announced launching of Beeline roaming services "Artsakh" for subscribers in Nagorno-Karabakh. Detailed information about the service is available on the official website of 'Beeline' in Armenia.

'Beeline', headquartered in Moscow hadn't commented on the situation yet.