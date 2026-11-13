Azerbaijan has not joined three documents adopted by the European Political Community (EPC), Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said in response to a media inquiry regarding the documents adopted during the 9th Summit of the EPC, Report informs.

"On November 12, during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Dublin, several participating states endorsed documents, namely the Declaration on Key Principles of European Security, the Statement on Migration, and the Statement of the European Coalition Against Drugs, which were initiated by some countries.

It should be noted that the EPC was established as an informal platform for dialogue aimed at promoting mutual trust and cooperation among countries. Azerbaijan's participation in the EPC is intended to facilitate an exchange of views on matters of common interest, discuss approaches to shared challenges, and explore opportunities to further strengthen cooperation with participating countries. Accordingly, Azerbaijan has not joined the aforementioned documents that entail additional legal and political commitments," Hajizada said.