Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    MFA: Azerbaijan doesn't join three EPC documents

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 13:01
    MFA: Azerbaijan doesn't join three EPC documents

    Azerbaijan has not joined three documents adopted by the European Political Community (EPC), Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said in response to a media inquiry regarding the documents adopted during the 9th Summit of the EPC, Report informs.

    "On November 12, during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Dublin, several participating states endorsed documents, namely the Declaration on Key Principles of European Security, the Statement on Migration, and the Statement of the European Coalition Against Drugs, which were initiated by some countries.

    It should be noted that the EPC was established as an informal platform for dialogue aimed at promoting mutual trust and cooperation among countries. Azerbaijan's participation in the EPC is intended to facilitate an exchange of views on matters of common interest, discuss approaches to shared challenges, and explore opportunities to further strengthen cooperation with participating countries. Accordingly, Azerbaijan has not joined the aforementioned documents that entail additional legal and political commitments," Hajizada said.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Aykhan Hajizada European Political Community
    XİN: Azərbaycan Avropa Siyasi Birliyinin qəbul etdiyi üç sənədə qoşulmayıb
    Азербайджан не присоединился к трем инициативам на саммите ЕПС
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