Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Mexican ambassador: Baku and Mexico city working on new round of political consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 16:53
    Mexican ambassador: Baku and Mexico city working on new round of political consultations

    Azerbaijan and Mexico are working to arrange a new round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, Mexico"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, told Report.

    "As for the mechanism of political consultations, we are currently working actively on this together with the new Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico (Seymur Fataliyev – ed.). This is a period in which we need to determine the outcomes that both countries will present at the meeting. We hope the consultations will take place as soon as possible, as the previous round was held almost three years ago," the diplomat said.

    Discussing the embassy"s plans in Baku, the ambassador noted that an ambitious cultural programme is being prepared for 2026:

    "We will continue displaying the works of Diego Rivera – possibly also bringing them to regions outside the capital. In addition, we are planning musical, exhibition and gastronomic events. Overall, we have a busy agenda."

    The previous, third round of Azerbaijan–Mexico political consultations was held in May 2023 in Mexico.

    Azerbaijan Mexico María Victoria Romero Caballero culture
    Meksika səfiri: Bakı və Mexiko siyasi məsləhətləşmələrin yeni raundunun keçirilməsi üzərində işləyir
    Посол Мексики: Баку и Мехико работают над проведением нового раунда политконсультаций

    Latest News

    18:59

    Miroslav Antonovich: Azerbaijan is a logistics hub of Eurasia - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    18:39

    Coup in Guinea-Bissau: president arrested

    Other countries
    18:24

    MIA official: Traditional IT security systems aren't working in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    18:15

    Azerbaijan Central Bank delegation embarks official visit to China

    Finance
    17:29

    France's KAPPA reaches preliminary deal on software supply with Umid-Babek field operator

    Energy
    17:21

    UAE President receives Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov

    Foreign policy
    17:15

    Azerbaijan's prime minister, head of Russian Railways discuss economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by nearly 2%

    Tourism
    16:57
    Photo
    Video

    13 dead as Hong Kong's Tai Po blaze raised to maximum threat level

    Other countries
    All News Feed