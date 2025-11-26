Mexican ambassador: Baku and Mexico city working on new round of political consultations

Azerbaijan and Mexico are working to arrange a new round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, Mexico"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, told Report.

"As for the mechanism of political consultations, we are currently working actively on this together with the new Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico (Seymur Fataliyev – ed.). This is a period in which we need to determine the outcomes that both countries will present at the meeting. We hope the consultations will take place as soon as possible, as the previous round was held almost three years ago," the diplomat said.

Discussing the embassy"s plans in Baku, the ambassador noted that an ambitious cultural programme is being prepared for 2026:

"We will continue displaying the works of Diego Rivera – possibly also bringing them to regions outside the capital. In addition, we are planning musical, exhibition and gastronomic events. Overall, we have a busy agenda."

The previous, third round of Azerbaijan–Mexico political consultations was held in May 2023 in Mexico.