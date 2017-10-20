Member of Ontario parliament: Relations with Azerbaijan beneficial for both sides

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ A member of the parliament of the Canadian province of Ontario, Nathalie Des Rosiers congratulated Azerbaijan on the Independence Day while speaking to the provincial legislature.

Report informs, in her speech she congratulated the Azerbaijani community of Canada on the holiday and reminded that on October 18, 1991 at the extraordinary session of the Supreme Council of the Azerbaijan Republic the Declaration on State Independence was adopted.

"Independence granted Azerbaijan the right to maintain its cultural heritage that we enjoy here in Ontario. I'd like to recognize the value of partnership and friendship that exist between Azerbaijan and Ontario, both sides benefit from these bonds. To all Azerbaijani community please accept my sincere best wishes for a meaningful and memorable Independece day," she said.