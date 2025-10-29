Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies: Azerbaijan has climate of tolerance

Azerbaijan maintains a tolerant environment, Eugenio Zoffili, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, said during the international parliamentary conference held in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis on the theme "Constitution as the foundation of state independence and sovereignty in the modern world", Report informs.

He noted that Italy's embassy operates in Azerbaijan: "This and other factors reflect the multifaceted nature of relations between the countries."

The Italian representative also emphasized his country's appreciation for the steps taken toward normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.