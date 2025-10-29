Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies: Azerbaijan has climate of tolerance

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 14:16
    Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies: Azerbaijan has climate of tolerance

    Azerbaijan maintains a tolerant environment, Eugenio Zoffili, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, said during the international parliamentary conference held in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis on the theme "Constitution as the foundation of state independence and sovereignty in the modern world", Report informs.

    He noted that Italy's embassy operates in Azerbaijan: "This and other factors reflect the multifaceted nature of relations between the countries."

    The Italian representative also emphasized his country's appreciation for the steps taken toward normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Italy Azerbaijan Italian Chamber of Deputies
    İtaliya Deputatlar Palatasının üzvü: Azərbaycanda tolerant mühit mövcuddur
    Итальянский парламентарий отметил высокий уровень толерантности в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    15:55

    Tickets on sale for Qarabag vs Chelsea Champions League match

    Football
    15:52
    Photo

    Angela Makeeva: Azerbaijan to continue to assist in restoration of Irpin

    Region
    15:45

    Azerbaijan and Oman waive visas for diplomatic and service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    15:45
    Photo

    SOFAZ evaluates new investment opportunities

    Finance
    15:33

    Lord: UK may help transform Middle Corridor into modern economic artery - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    15:32

    Ammayev: Natural gas to have key role in Azerbaijan's energy transition

    Energy
    15:22

    EBRD to provide $100M to Azerbaijan for green economy program

    Finance
    15:08

    Nine injured including kids as Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson

    Other
    15:06

    Javid Abdullayev: Energy pricing should be attractive to investors

    Energy
    All News Feed