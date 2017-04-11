Mariam Valishvili: “Our joint ongoing projects in region play an important role in European energy security”

© Report.az

Tbilisi. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Large-scale joint projects of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey play an important role not only in the South Caucasus as a whole but in European energy security”.

Report’s Georgian bureau informs, Georgia's deputy energy minister Mariam Valishvili has said

at 48th session of meeting of Economic, Commercial, Technological and Environmental Affairs Committee of the

Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation PABSEC held in Tbilisi.

According to him, cooperation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey plays an important role in the development of the region: "As a result of joint energy projects the friendly relations between our countries and peoples have further strengthened".

"Our cooperation is also important for BSEC member countries. By partnering together, we can also be successful in alternative energy projects and in use of bio and other energy sources”, - Valishvili said.