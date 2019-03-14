Margvelashvili: Impossible to drive wedge between Georgia and Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/edc4f6958522d6b20b23eb5215151efd/bbc55982-01db-4860-82b0-68df2b2df122_292.jpg

It is impossible to drive a wedge between Georgia and Azerbaijan, former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili said speaking to reporters.

"We enjoy centuries-old relations. These relations were developed by Heydar Aliyev and Eduard Shevardnadze, both leaders developed this region together, and we continue to work in this direction. It is impossible to drive any wedge between Georgia and Azerbaijan," Margvelashvili said.

The Former President of Georgia stressed that the relations between the two countries are based on common interests.

"We are strategic partners. We are developing the region in the direction that gives an opportunity for prosperity of not only our peoples, but also outside the region," Margvelashvili said.