    Maia Sandu: 'I congratulated president of Azerbaijan on landmark steps towards peace with Armenia'

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 08:29
    Maia Sandu: 'I congratulated president of Azerbaijan on landmark steps towards peace with Armenia'

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the important steps toward a peaceful settlement with Armenia, supported by the White House, Report informs.

    "On the sidelines of the summit in Copenhagen, I congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on the landmark steps towards peace with Armenia, supported by POTUS. We also discussed strengthening Moldova–Azerbaijan economic ties to the benefit of both our countries," Sandu wrote on X.

    Maya Sandu: Azərbaycan Prezidentini Ermənistanla sülh yolunda mühüm addımlarla bağlı təbrik etdim
    Майя Санду: Я поздравила президента Азербайджана с важными шагами на пути к миру с Арменией

