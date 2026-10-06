Lord Anas Sarwar: London, Baku to establish working group on strategic partnership

The United Kingdom and Azerbaijan will establish a working group focused on implementing the strategic partnership and ensuring tangible benefits for the people of both countries, UK Minister of State for Trade at the Department for Business and Trade Lord Anas Sarwar said at the eighth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and the UK.

Report quotes him as saying the partnership will focus on several key areas, including defence, innovation and economic growth: "Many of the sectors you mentioned are important elements of this growth – energy, education, infrastructure and security."

"Speaking of security, as you know, my colleague Lord Coaker (UK Defence Secretary Lord Vernon Coaker – ed.) was in Baku just a few days ago, where he promoted our cooperation in defence and security. Today, our focus is on economic relations: how to sustain growth, drive innovation and attract investment to both our countries. We already have a very strong foundation for further developing cooperation," he said.

The minister of state noted that British companies have played an important role in Azerbaijan's economic development for more than 30 years.

"At the forefront of these relations are BP and its partners. British expertise and investment have helped Azerbaijan develop its energy resources, gain access to international markets and strengthen its role in ensuring Europe's energy security. The UK remains the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan. However, investment is also growing in the opposite direction, and we intend to further strengthen this trend," he added.

Sarwar also emphasized that the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has become a significant investor in the UK, including through its recent £15 million investment in Gatwick Airport.

"These are exactly the kind of bilateral economic relations we want to develop: British companies investing and succeeding in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani companies investing and succeeding in the UK, exchanging expertise and demonstrating the benefits of joint projects," the minister of state noted.