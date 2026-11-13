Leyla Aliyeva takes part in discussions on Caspian environmental issues at COP31

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An event titled "The Retreating Sea: Climate, Nature and People in the Caspian Region" was held as part of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31). It was organised by the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

According to Report's Türkiye bureau, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Leyla Aliyeva, speaking at the opening of the event, noted that the declining level of the Caspian Sea threatens the survival of rare species inhabiting the region, including sturgeon and Caspian seals.

She emphasized the importance of expanding scientific research, international cooperation and joint efforts to address the sea's environmental challenges.

Referring to projects implemented by the IDEA Public Union in this area, Leyla Aliyeva said scientific expeditions had been organized to investigate the causes of the declining Caspian seal population, while juvenile fish of various species had been released into water bodies to replenish fish stocks.

Leyla Aliyeva also outlined IDEA's initiatives to clean up the Caspian coastline. It was noted that around 7,000 volunteers had joined coastal clean-up campaigns organized since 2011, collecting more than 120 tonnes of waste for recycling.

She stressed that the future of the Caspian Sea depends on the decisions made today and called for preserving its rich natural heritage for future generations.

The opening session also featured remarks by IUCN Deputy Director General Stewart Maginnis and Director of the Sustainable Energy Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Dario Liguti.

The subsequent panel discussions brought together IDEA Public Union Caspian Research Expert Elnur Safarov, University of Leeds representative Simon Goodman, Great Whale Conservancy Founder and Executive Director Michael Fishbach, and University of Geneva representative and Chair of the Caspisnet network Alexander Hejazi.

The discussions focused on climate-related factors contributing to the decline in the Caspian Sea's level, biodiversity conservation, the adaptation of marine ecosystems to changing conditions and strengthening regional cooperation.

A short documentary produced by the IDEA Public Union on the environmental situation in the Caspian Sea was also screened at the event.