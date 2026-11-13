Leyla Aliyeva mulls climate change, sustainable urban development at COP31

On November 12, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva met with Director of the UN-Habitat Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Erfan Ali on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Report informs.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva provided insight into Azerbaijan's measures in sustainable urban development, environmental protection and climate change adaptation. In this context, the projects and initiatives of the IDEA Public Union aimed at improving the urban environment, expanding green spaces and promoting environmental awareness were highlighted.

The discussions emphasized the importance of strengthening the climate resilience of coastal cities, assessing related risks and taking environmental factors into account in urban planning.

The sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation between the IDEA Public Union and UN-Habitat in urban greening, creating a sustainable living environment and adapting to climate change. They also explored the possibility of implementing joint initiatives in these areas.

On November 12, Leyla Aliyeva also met with Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Celeste Saulo on the sidelines of COP31.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on assessing the impacts of climate change, improving meteorological observations and making effective use of scientific data. They highlighted the importance of strengthening climate monitoring in Azerbaijan, applying modern technologies and developing early warning systems for climate-related events.

The discussions also covered opportunities for the scientific study of observed changes in the Caspian Sea level and for expanding international cooperation in this area. In particular, the sides discussed prospects for jointly analyzing long-term climate observations, meteorological data and wind patterns to gain a deeper understanding of changes in the sea level.

Furthermore, they exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation between the IDEA Public Union and the WMO to enhance the climate research knowledge and skills of young researchers in Azerbaijan, facilitate international scientific exchanges and organize relevant training programs.