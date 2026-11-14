Leyla Aliyeva meets with representatives of international organizations and experts at COP31

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On November 13, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva visited the joint pavilion established on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

According to Report's Turkish bureau, While touring the pavilion, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were briefed on the stands on display and the projects presented there.

They also visited other pavilions operating at the venue.

The idea of establishing the joint pavilion was first conceived during COP29, held in Baku in 2024. The pavilion organized during that conference was among the most visited.

The pavilion showcases projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation across social, cultural, educational, healthcare, reconstruction and restoration efforts, environmental protection, multiculturalism, and other fields.

It also highlights the activities of both foundations, alongside interactive projects on display.

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Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva also visited Uzbekistan's national pavilion. Built around the concept "A Vineyard: Heritage of the Past, Solutions for the Present, Inspiration for the Future," the pavilion featured presentations on initiatives and projects in renewable energy, water resource conservation, biodiversity protection, and environmental awareness.

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Subsequently, Leyla Aliyeva held meetings with high-level representatives of several international organizations and environmental experts on the margins of COP31.

During a meeting with Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, WWF Global Leaded for Climate and Energy, the sides highlighted joint projects implemented within the framework of cooperation between IDEA and WWF aimed at protecting the Caucasian leopard and reintroducing goitered gazelles and European bison to their historical habitats in Azerbaijan. They also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in biodiversity conservation and the restoration of rare animal populations and ecosystems.

Furthermore, Leyla Aliyeva met and exchanged views with several other international experts, scientists, and representatives of nature conservation organizations participating in events organized on the initiative of the IDEA Public Union on the sidelines of COP31.

Discussions addressed the environmental challenges of the Caspian Sea, the impact of climate change on biodiversity, the protection of natural ecosystems, the expansion of scientific research, and the sharing of international best practices.