Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 23:42
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31

    Leyla Aliyeva, vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, took part in a panel titled "Women and Climate Investment: Expanding Opportunities for Women Leaders to Contribute to Climate Action in the Turkic World" at the Azerbaijan Pavilion at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

    Report's Türkiye bureau informs that, in her opening remarks, Aliyeva highlighted the role women play in society and the importance of helping them realize their potential. She called for closer cooperation among Turkic states in this area.

    Aliyeva noted that women take an active part in IDEA Public Union's projects and said initiatives in Azerbaijan's regions had created new opportunities for women.

    The panel also heard from Bahar Muradova, chair of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs; Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Türkiye's minister of family and social services; Umayra Taghiyeva, Azerbaijan's deputy minister of ecology and natural resources; and Sakina Babayeva, chair of the board of the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

    Speakers identified increasing women's economic participation, expanding their access to climate investment and ensuring their involvement in decision-making as priorities for tackling climate change. They also stressed the importance of closer cooperation, exchanges of expertise and joint innovation projects among women entrepreneurs across the Turkic world.

    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva highlights women's role in climate action at COP31

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