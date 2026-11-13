Leyla Aliyeva discusses biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration in Antalya

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An event titled "Community-Based Nature Conservation in the Caucasus and Synergies Between the Rio Conventions" was held at the Azerbaijan Pavilion during the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), taking place in Antalya, Türkiye. The event was organized in partnership with the IDEA Public Union and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

According to Report's Türkiye bureau, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Leyla Aliyeva, speaking at the opening of the event, emphasized that climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation are closely interconnected.

She highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing these challenges, as well as the need to engage local communities in nature conservation efforts.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's rich natural heritage, Leyla Aliyeva noted that more than 700 rare and endangered plant and animal species in the country are listed in the Red Book.

Referring to the IDEA Public Union's biodiversity conservation projects, Leyla Aliyeva said that the organization launched the Big Five initiative in 2012, aimed at protecting the Caucasian leopard, goitered gazelle, brown bear, grey wolf and eastern imperial eagle.

WWF Global Climate and Energy Lead Manuel Pulgar-Vidal also addressed the opening session.

The subsequent panel discussions featured WWF Azerbaijan Country Office Director Elshad Asgarov, Chief Technical Advisor to the South Caucasus Eco-Corridors Programme Jernej Stritih, and representative of the Universal Ranger Support Alliance and Grasslands Initiative Hannah Timmins.

The discussions focused on biodiversity conservation in the Caucasus, the development of ecological corridors, the restoration of natural ecosystems, the involvement of local communities in conservation efforts, and strengthening regional and international cooperation in these areas.